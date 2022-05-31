Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory through Saturday at 8 a.m.
Friday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Friday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday through Tuesday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.