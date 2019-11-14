Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Thursday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming north 25 to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday, north winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Saturday night and Sunday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Sunday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. A chance of rain.
