Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Wednesday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles in the afternoon.
Wednesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming north 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers after midnight.
Thursday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers likely with chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Saturday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming north in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, east winds around 5 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday, northwest winds around 5 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog in the morning with visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers after midnight.