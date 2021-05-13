@boxText_Boldintro,:Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
@boxText_Boldintro,:Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming w after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.
@boxText_Boldintro,:Saturday, northwest winds around 5 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
@boxText_Boldintro,:Saturday night and Sunday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
@boxText_Boldintro,:Sunday night, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
@boxText_Boldintro,:Monday and Monday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming s 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
@boxText_Boldintro,:Tuesday and Tuesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers.