Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect through Friday at 2 a.m.
Thursday, west winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Thursday night, west winds 25 to 30 knots. Gusts up to 40 knots, decreasing to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Friday, west winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Friday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday, southeast winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 9 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 9 feet.
Monday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.