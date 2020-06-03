Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday night and Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday and Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday and Sunday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.