Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Monday afternoon.
Monday, southeast winds around 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Monday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Tuesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday night through Friday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.