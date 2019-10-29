Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Tuesday at 8 p.m.
Tuesday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Tuesday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday , south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Wednesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers likely.
Thursday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Showers.
Friday, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Showers.
Friday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
