Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect from Thursday at 8 a.m. to Friday at 5 a.m.
Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.
Friday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain.
Saturday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain.
Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday through Monday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.