Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Small craft advisory in effect from Thursday at 8 a.m. to Friday at 5 a.m.

Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Thursday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.

Friday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain.

Saturday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain.

Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

Sunday through Monday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

