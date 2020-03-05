Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday, east winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northeast 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night, north winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday, north winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 9 to 12 feet.
Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Sunday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday night and Monday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
