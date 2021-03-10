Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect from Thursdat at 7 a.m. through Friday at 7 a.m.
Thursday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday, west winds 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots, decreasing to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming northwest 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Sunday night and mon, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Monday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.