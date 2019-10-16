Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect from Wednesday at 10 p.m. until Friday at 6 a.m.
Wednesday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, becoming east 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots after midnight. Seas around 7 feet, building to 11 feet after midnight. Rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Visibility1 to 3 nautical miles, decreasing to 1 nautical mile or less after midnight.
Thursday, southwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 11 to 12 feet. Showers likely. Patchy fog in the morning with visibility1 to 3 nautical mile.
Thursday night, west winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Seas around 9 ft, southubsiding to 7 ft after midnight. Chance of showers in the evening.
Friday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 1 foot or less.
Sunday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 1 foot or less.
Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 1 foot or less.
