Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect from Wednesday at 4 p.m. until Friday at 1 a.m.
Wednesday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Patchy dense fog. Snow. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday, northeast winds around 30 knots, becoming n in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 11 to 16 feet. Patchy fog. Snow and rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, north winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 9 to 14 feet. Chance of snow.
Friday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 7 to 9 feet.
Friday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday through Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.