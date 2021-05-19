Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, north winds around 10 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night and Friday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday through Sunday night, north winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.