Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Small craft advisory Thursday through 6 p.m.

Thursday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.

Thursday night, southeast winds around 5 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Friday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Friday night and Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Monday and Monday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.

