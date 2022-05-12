Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory Thursday through 6 p.m.
Thursday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, southeast winds around 5 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Friday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Friday night and Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday and Monday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.