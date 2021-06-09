Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Wednesday, southwest winds around 5 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Areas of fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Wednesday night, southwest winds around 5 knots, becoming north after midnight. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday, northeast winds around 10 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday night and Friday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday, northeast winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday night and Sunday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.