Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, northeast winds around 5 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Areas of fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, south winds around 5 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday, west winds around 5 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Monday and Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers likely.
Tuesday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.