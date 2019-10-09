Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale watch in effect from Thursday at 6 a..m. to Friday at 6 a.m.
Wednesday, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas around 7 feet, building to 9 feet in the afternoon. Chance of rain in the afternoon.
Wednesday night, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots after midnight. Seas around 11 feet, building to 14 feet after midnight. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less after midnight.
Thursday, northeast winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas around 17 feet, building to 19 feet in the afternoon. Rain. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles, decreasing to 1 nautical mile or less in the afternoon.
Thursday night, northeast winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas around 19 feet. Patchy fog. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles, decreasing to 1 nautical mile or less after midnight.
Friday, northeast winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 19 to 20 feet. Rain. Patchy fog in the morning. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less, increasing to 1 to 3 nautical miles in the afternoon.
Friday night, northeast winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots after midnight. Seas around 20 feet, subsiding to 13 feet after midnight. Rain in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Saturday, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 12 feet. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Saturday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming north 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 10 to 11 feet. Chance of showers in the evening.
Sunday, northwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 8 to 9 feet.
Sunday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 6 to 7 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.