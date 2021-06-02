Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Areas of fog. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Areas of fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Areas of fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog.
Saturday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday through Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.