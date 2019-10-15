Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Tuesday morning.
Tuesday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Tuesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 3 feet.
Wednesday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, becoming east 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 6 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday, southwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots, becoming west 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 8 feet. Rain, mainly in the morning with Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 7 feet. Chance of showers in the evening.
Friday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 2 feet in the evening, then 1 foot or less.
