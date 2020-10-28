Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, east winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Wednesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming north 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, northeast winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 8 to 10 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical miles or less.
Friday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Saturday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Saturday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, south winds around 15 knots, becoming w. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.