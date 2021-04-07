Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Wednesday, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Wednesday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Thursday, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Thursday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Friday and Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Saturday and Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Sunday, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Sunday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.

