Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds around 5 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night through Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday through Sunday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.