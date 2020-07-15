Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Wednesday through 6 p.m.
Wednesday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 5 feet.
Wednesday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Thursday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 3 feet.
Thursday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 3 feet.
Friday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 4 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 3 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 4 feet.