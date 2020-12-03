Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Friday morning.
Thursday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of rain.
Saturday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, north winds 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 11 to 16 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.