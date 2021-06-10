Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday night and Sunday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday, south winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.