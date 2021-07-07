Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Thursday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers. Patchy fog in the morning with visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening with visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, tropical storm conditions possible. South winds 25 to 30 knots, increasing to 30 to 35 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain likely with chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday night, southeast winds around 5 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers in the evening.
Sunday, east winds around 5 knots, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.