Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect Friday from 2 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, becoming north 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain and snow showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday, north winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 9 to 12 feet. Chance of snow showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Saturday, north winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday through Monday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.