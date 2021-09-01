Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect Thursday from 4a.m. to 8 p.m.
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Thursday, north winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Patchy fog. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, becoming northwest 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Friday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday and Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.