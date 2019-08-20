Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Tuesday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tuesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Wednesday night and Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Thursday night, west winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Friday through Saturday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
