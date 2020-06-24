Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical miles or less.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming w 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday and Friday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.