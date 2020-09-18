Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Friday from midnight to 8 p.m.
Friday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming north 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet.
Saturday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Sunday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Monday and Monday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Tuesday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday night, northwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet.