Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Saturday at 8 p.m.
Friday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night and Sunday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Sunday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Monday through Tuesday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.