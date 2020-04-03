Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Storm warning in effect Friday until 8 p.m.
Friday, northeast winds 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 55 knots. Seas 19 to 24 feet. Areas of fog. Rain likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, northeast winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 14 to 19 feet. Areas of fog. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
Saturday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
Sunday, north winds around 5 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Sunday night, s winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 6 to 8 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Monday night and Tuesday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday night, south winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.