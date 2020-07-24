Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, southeast winds around 5 knots, becoming w after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, west winds around 5 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night through Sunday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday through Tuesday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.