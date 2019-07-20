Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Saturday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Monday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Monday night, southeast winds around 5 knots, becoming northeast after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Tuesday, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday night, southwest winds around 5 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.