Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy dense fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy dense fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less..
Saturday night and Sunday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday night and Tuesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.