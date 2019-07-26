Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Friday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Saturday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Sunday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Monday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Tuesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

