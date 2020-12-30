Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, west winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, southouthwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday , west winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain.
Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain likely.
Saturday night and Sunday, west winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming n. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 7 feet.
Sunday night, north winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.