Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory through Friday at 8 a.m.
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Thursday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Patchy fog. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night through Monday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.