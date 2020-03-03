Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Tuesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Wednesday, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Wednesday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Thursday and Thursday night, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.
Friday night, northeast winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Rain and snow likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, north winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
