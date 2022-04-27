Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Small craft advisory in effect from Wednesday at 2 p.m. until Thursday at 6 p.m.

Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.

Wednesday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Wednesday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

Thursday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.

Thursday night through Friday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

Saturday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Saturday night through Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

