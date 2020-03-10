Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Tuesday at 8 a.m. until Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Tuesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Wednesday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming n 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, east winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday, south winds 25 to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Showers likely.
Friday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday and Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
