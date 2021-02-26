Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory until Friday at 7 a.m.
Friday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southeast 25 to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Patchy fog. Rain likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming west 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Sunday and Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.
Monday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Light freezing spray.
Tuesday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Light freezing spray.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.