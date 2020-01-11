Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale watch in effect Sunday from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Sunday, southwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Showers likely.
Sunday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Monday and Monday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday, northeast winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday night and Wednesday, southeast winds around 10 knots, becoming south. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain likely.
