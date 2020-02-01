Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Saturday, southwest winds around 5 knots, becoming north in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night through Monday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet, then 1 foot or less.
Wednesday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Wednesday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
