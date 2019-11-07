Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect from Thursday at 11 a.m. through Friday at 7 a.m.
Gale watch in effect Friday from 7 a.m. until Friday at 11 p.m.
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain likely.
Thursday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northwest 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday, west winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday through Monday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Monday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of rain.
