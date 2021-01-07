Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory Thursday until 7 p.m.
Thursday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Thursday night, northwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Friday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night through Saturday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Monday and Monday night, northwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.