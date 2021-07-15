Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Areas of fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming w 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Areas of fog.
Saturday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday night, southeast winds around 5 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers likely.
Sunday and Sunday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday through Tuesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.