Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.

Wednesday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Wednesday night, s winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Thursday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of thunderstorms.

Friday and Friday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Saturday through Sunday, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

