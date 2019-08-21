Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Wednesday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Wednesday night, s winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of thunderstorms.
Friday and Friday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday through Sunday, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.